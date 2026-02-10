How Much More New Yorkers Pay in Taxes Than New Jersey, Pennsylvania

New York consistently ranks among the highest-taxed states, but the difference versus our neighbors is stunning.

For years, Hudson Valley Post has discussed the great New York Exodus. New Yorker's fleeing the Empire State, not because of the weather, but because of their tax bill.

How Much More Do New Yorkers Pay in Taxes Than in Pennsylvania or New Jersey

When economists compare states, they often use something called the total state and local tax burden. That number includes income taxes, property taxes, sales taxes, and everything else residents pay to state and local governments, measured as a share of personal income.

The data from New York is terrible.

New York Near the Top Nationwide

According to the figures, New York’s total tax burden sits at 13.56 percent, making it the second highest in the entire country.

Here's how New York compares to nearby states and states many New Yorkers are moving to.

New York: 13.56 percent (2nd in the nation)

New Jersey: 10.30 percent (6th in the nation)

Pennsylvania: 8.58 percent (30th in the nation)

North Carolina: 8.18 percent (35th in the nation)

Texas: 7.77 percent (40th in the nation)

Florida: 6.49 percent (45th in the nation)

This means New Yorkers are paying thousands more every year than people living just across state lines.

Hits Hudson Valley Residents Hard

For people in the Hudson Valley, these numbers hit especially close to home.

Cross into New Jersey and the tax burden drops by more than three percentage points.

Pennsylvania is even lower, with residents paying nearly five percentage points less of their income in taxes than New Yorkers.

That difference adds up quickly.

Someone earning $200,000 a year would save more than $10,000 annually by paying Pennsylvania’s overall tax rate instead of New York’s.

Using the same $200,000 salary example, moving from New York to Florida could save someone more than $14,000 per year in combined state and local taxes.

These numbers are exactly why taxes keep dominating conversations across the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

These numbers matter when families decide whether to retire, buy a bigger home, or relocate for work. When business owners weigh expanding here versus somewhere else, they matter too.

