Donald Trump is President-elect, but how did he do in each county in New York State?

As of around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Trump secured more than enough electoral votes to win Tuesday's general election.

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to become only the second President in U.S. history to be elected to non-consecutive terms.

Here in New York State, Harris defeated Trump by just over ten points.

However, looking at the county breakdown in the Empire State, Trump dominated.

How Each New York County Voted In The 2024 Presidential Election

Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

