How In The World Did A Deer End Up Down A Well In New York

A deer somehow fell ten feet down a hidden well in New York, leaving rescuers stunned.

The New York State DEC responded to the scene after a large deer somehow fell down a 10-foot well.

Deer Trapped Down a 10-foot-deep Dry Well In Niagara County, New York

DEC DEC loading...

The Lewiston Police Department asked for help from the New York State DEC following a report of an antlered deer that fell into a 10-foot-deep dry well and became trapped off Upper Mountain Road in the town of Lewiston

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

It's unclear how the deer fell down the well.

Emergency crews rescue deer trapped in 10-foot-deep dry well in Niagara County

DEC DEC loading...

ECO Scheer, along with a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and the Niagara County Tech Rescue Team, used tools to reach down the well and were able to hoist the deer from the well.

The deer was then safely released without incident. No injuries to the deer were reported.

Deer Rescued From Well, Well Covered

After the deer was safely removed from the well, the well was covered as a preventative measure.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

The deer's rescue was featured in the latest New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s "Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol" report.

Also highlighted in this week's report were two bears that got trapped in the Hudson Valley. CLICK HERE to read the full story.

Keep Reading:

Shocking Number of Deer Are Dying All Over New York

Shocking Number of Deer Are Dying All Over New York

Ranking 50 United States by Deer Population

Ranking 50 United States by Deer Population The United States of America is home to one of the world's most impressive, and varied, deer herds. Using data gathered from each state by A-Z-Animals.com, let's count down to the state with the largest population of deer. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

LOOK: What black bears want, and how to deter them