Upstate New York Hospital To Slash Nearly 90 Percent Of Its Beds

A local hospital's plan for massive cuts is sparking outrage among staff and residents.

An Upstate New York hospital confirmed plans to reduce the number of beds by nearly 90 percent.

Massive Changes Proposed For Columbia Memorial Health

Officials from Columbia Memorial Health recently said the hospital is applying for a designation change that would cut the number of surgical and medical beds by 87 percent, dropping from 192 beds to just 25.

Despite these massive changes, officials confirmed there are no plans to close its hospital in Hudson, New York

Reason For 87 Percent Reduction

Hospital leaders say many of those beds go unused. The CEO and president of Columbia Memorial Health says many beds are underutilized, and this change would allow the company to reinvest in the hospital while still providing care to the community.

Union Very Upset

However, the union representing hundreds of Columbia Memorial workers is criticizing the plan to cut beds by nearly 90 percent. The union argues the plan isn’t in the best interests of employees or local residents who depend on the hospital for care.

Hospital officials insist no layoffs are planned, though some staff could be reassigned if the changes move forward.

