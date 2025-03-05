Horrific Accident With “Fatalities” Closes Route 17 In Hudson Valley

Parts of Route 17 in the Hudson Valley are closed once again following a "horrific" accident with reported "fatalities."

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, NY-Alert told the Hudson Valley Post there was a crash with fatalities in Orange County, New York on Route 17.

Route 17 Close In Orange County, New York

"Crash investigation and crash with fatalities and EMS activity and Police department activity on NY 17 [Orange] westbound west of Exit 126 - NY 94 (Chester) all lanes of 2 lanes closed MM 372.0," the NY-Alert states.

An updated message from NY-Alert around 3:30 a.m. included the same information, adding parts of Route 17 were still closed.

According to 511-NY, the area remains closed to traffic as of this writing, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fatal Accident On Route 17 In Chester, New York

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video responded to the crash scene on Route 17 in Chester.

Cause Of Cras Remains Unclear

Police on the scene wouldn't confirm if the accident was caused by a wrong-way driver, as some have reported.

Multiple people were taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown. New York State Police is handling the investigation.

More from the crash scene can be seen below:

Route 17 Was Shut Down In Orange County On Friday

This accident follows a Friday morning accident on Route 17 that also closed down a busy stretch of Route 17, just south of the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

Last Wednesday, parts of Route 17 were closed after a driver fleeing police slammed into a tractor-trailer in the Town of Wallkill.

