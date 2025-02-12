Hochul Warns Taxes Will Likely Increase In New York, Blames Trump

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul aims to make living in New York State more affordable, but she warns moves from President Trump will likely increase New Yorker's taxes.

During her State of the State address, Hochul said her top priority for the new year is to make New York State more livable and affordable for all residents.

New York State To Cut Taxes For 75% Of New Yorkers

“Making New York more affordable has been one of my top priorities and to continue this commitment, I am proposing a substantial tax cut for middle-class New Yorkers to lighten the burdens of inflation," Hocul stated last month.

Hochul also wants to create the lowest tax cut for nearly 77 percent of New Yorkers in 70 years and proposed New York State’s "first-ever Inflation Refund" for over 8 million New Yorkers

"By cutting rates across five of the State’s nine tax brackets, Governor Hochul will bring tax rates down to their lowest level in nearly 70 years," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post.

Hochul: New York State Residents Should Prepare For Higher Taxes

Less than a month later, Hochul says New Yorkers should prepare for increased taxes.

The reason is President Donald Trump's reported plan to get rid of the federal Department of Education, according to Hochul.

Hochul warns all New Yorkers living outside of New York City that taxes will increase if Trump is successful in eliminating the Department of Education.

Hochul fears the loss of federal funds will lead to higher local property taxes, particularly affecting homeowners and businesses reliant on school funding.

"Your largest part of your local property tax bill (for people living outside of New York City) is your school taxes," Hochul said. If that money evaporates from the federal government, where are they going to go? This is going to hit homeowners and businesses, and I want them to be aware of this consequence.”

Trump responded on his Truth Social.

"New York is the most corrupt State in the Union," he wrote. "That is why so many businesses and people are fleeing. MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN!"

