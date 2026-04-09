Illegal Immigrant Accused Of Kidnapping 4-Year-Old In New York

A disturbing case involving an illegal immigrant is raising concerns across New York. What officials say happened is deeply alarming.

A man allegedly in the country illegally is accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old girl in New York.

4-Year-Old Kidnapped In New York York State

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The United States Department of Homeland Security and ICE announced the arrest of Carlos Corte-Corte, a "criminal illegal alien from Ecuador."

Officials allege he kidnapped a four-year-old child while she was at a laundromat with her mother in Patchogue, New York, on March 28.

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He was detained by ICE on March 31 after sanctuary politicians released him from jail, according to the DHS.

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“This three-time deported criminal, illegal alien, Carlos Corte-Corte, kidnapped an innocent four-year-old girl from a laundromat on Long Island. New York sanctuary politicians chose to release this kidnapper from jail to prey on more innocent children rather than cooperate with ICE law enforcement,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis stated.

4-Year-Old Found Safe In New York

The 4-year-old was later found by police at a nearby library.

According to Homeland Security, Corte-Corte illegally entered the U.S. on at least three occasions in 2020 and was removed each time.

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He "illegally" re-entered the U.S. a fourth time at an unknown place and time before attempting to kidnap the child.

“Sanctuary politicians must stop putting politics above public safety. This type of insanity leads to more crimes and more innocent victims. Thanks to our ICE law enforcement, this sicko is off our streets," Bis added.

ICE Director Todd Lyons sent New York Attorney General Leticia James a letter asking her to not release from jail Corte-Corte and others from jail. According to ICE, her office did not respond.

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