Missing Teen’s Call Triggers Massive Search In The Hudson Valley

A teen lost in the freezing woods of the Hudson Valley sparked a massive search.

The Town of Tuxedo Police Department is sharing an update on a search for a missing teen.

Teen Goes Missing Hiking In Tuxedo, New York

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The teen went missing on Tuesday while hiking on the trails located in the East Village.

The teen knew she was lost and knew her cellphone's battery was dying. Her battery died as the sun set on Tuesday, but before it died, she was able to call family members to tell them she was lost and won't have cellphone access soon.

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Temperatures dipped into the 20s Tuesday night, after the sun set.

The Town of Tuxedo Police Department joined New York State Police, New York State Park Police, State Park Rangers, Rockland and Orange County Sheriff’s K9 and Drone Team, Town of Woodbury K9, NYPD helicopter, Tuxedo Ambulance, Rockland Paramedics, Spring Hill Ambulance, Tuxedo Fire Department, and local residents in searching for the lost teen.

Missing Freezing Teen Found Deep In The Woods In Orange County, New York

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The large search party was able to find the teen "very far into the woods."

"Thank you all for an outstanding job well done," The Town of Tuxedo Police Department stated.

Missing Teen Sent To Hospital.

The unnamed girl was taken to a nearby hospital for exposure to the cold.

Police say she's in "good condition."

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