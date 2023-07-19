‘Historically Strong’ El Niño Winter Possible In New York State
Weather experts are warning New Yorkers to start preparing now for a brutal winter. Are you ready?
Its only July but officials believe New York State could see another brutal winter.
Greater Than 90% Chance El Nino Persists In New York State This Winter
"Historically Strong" El Niño Winter Possible In New York
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center also says there's a growing chance of a "historically strong" El Nino winter.
There's currently a 20 percent chance of a "historically strong" El Nino winter which would rival the winters of 1997-98 or 2015-16, officials say.
El Nino Advisory Issued
In June the NOAA confirmed the early arrival of El Nino after a three-year run of its counterpart La Nina. In its outlook, forecasters issued an El Nino Advisory, noting that El Nino conditions are present and are expected to gradually strengthen into the winter.
"By winter, there is an 84% chance of greater than a moderate strength El Nino, and a 56% chance of a strong El Nino developing. Typically, moderate to strong El Nino conditions during the fall and winter result in wetter-than-average conditions," the NOAA states.