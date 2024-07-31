‘Historic Summit’ Held In Upstate New York
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul held an "historic summit" in Upstate New York. We've learned all the details about what happened.
On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul convened leaders from the Indigenous Nations across New York State at the New York State Capitol in Albany in what's described as a "historic summit."
Historic Summer At New York State Capitol in Albany
According to Hochul's Office, the summit was attended by the following Indigenous Nations:
- Cayuga Nation
- Oneida Nation
- Onondaga Nation
- Tonawanda Band of Seneca
- Tuscarora Nation
- Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe
- Shinnecock Nation
- Unkechaug Nation
Hochul Continues To Support Indigenous Peoples Across New York State
"This summit follows Governor Hochul's commitment to supporting and strengthening relationships with Indigenous peoples across the state," Hochul's Office stated in a press release.
As part of this commitment, Governor Hochul has:
Returned more than 1,000 Acres of Land to the Onondaga Nation
Hochul's Office proudly announced that Hochul helped secure an "historic agreement" to return more than 1,000 acres of scenic land to the Onondaga Nation.
The land is located in Central New York. It's one of the largest returns of land by any state to an Indigenous nation, according to Hochul's Office.
