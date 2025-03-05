Historic Spot Just Named New York’s Bagel King, How To Try

All New Yorkers can feast on the best bagel made in New York State. Here's how.

Each year the Boris & Robyn Show has the WPDH listeners determine the best of the best when it comes to food in the Hudson Valley.

Blazin' Bagels in Montgomery Makes Best Bagels In The Hudson Valley

With a whopping 63 percent of the vote, Blazin' Bagels in Montgomery, New York was named the best bagel maker in the Hudson Valley in 2025.

Monticello Bagel Bakery in Monticello was a previous recent WPDH Battle of the Best Bagel winner.

The bakery has been family-owned and operated since 1967.

What Bagel Shop Makes The Best Bagels In New York State?

Tasting Table recently named the best bagel shop in every state in the United States. The ranking is based on online reviews.

Sadly, New York's best bagel makers aren't located in the Hudson Valley, according to the poll.

Brooklyn Jewish Deli Makes Best Bagels In New York State

Tasting Table notes choosing the Empire State's best bagel maker was a "tough one." At the same time, the publication wasn't surprised with New York's top choice.

Shelsky's in Brooklyn, New York received the top honor.

"The Jewish deli offers the classic toothsome bagel we all know and love, as well as an array of fresh lox and cream cheese to top it off," Tasting Table states.

New York's Best Bagel Can Ship Right To Your Door

There's great news if you're interested in trying what's been called the best bagel in New York State.

Shelsky's ships bagels directly to your door.

