Historic New Rule In New York Means Stores Can’t Sell These Items To Many

A historic law means you should expect to get IDed while purchasing some popular items at stores and supermarkets across New York.

Stores and supermarkets across New York are now banned from selling certain items to children.

New York State Bans The Sale Of Some Supplements To Children

Canva Canva loading...

As of April 1, stores across New York State are banned from selling over-the-counter weight loss and muscle-building supplements to anyone under the age of 18 in the Empire State.

The first-in-the-nation law bill was crafted in New York by Assemblymember Nily Rozic and Senator Shelley Mayer.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Protein powders or drinks are not part of the ban.

Canva Canva loading...

Reason For Ban In New York

According to Harvard researchers, over-the-counter diet pills and muscle-building supplements are "inadequately regulated" by the FDA, and the items are "often sold without any scientific evidence of their safety or effectiveness."

Some over-the-counter diet pills and muscle-building supplements have been linked to dangerous ingredients that can cause many serious health issues, including stroke, testicular cancer, liver damage, and death.

Researchers also believe over-the-counter diet pills and muscle-building supplements increase the " risk of eating disorders and illicit anabolic steroid use in youth and young adults."

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill into law in late 2023. It went into effect this month.

Canva Canva loading...

State officials believe the new law will protect children in New York by ensuring that they are not exposed to unhealthy weight control behaviors.

New Laws That Start In 2024 In New York State

Check out more new laws in New York that started this year.

New Laws That Start In 2024 In New York State This year was a very busy year for the New York State government. Overall 682 bills were introduced passed by the legislative and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.