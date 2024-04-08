Historic New Rule In New York Means Stores Can’t Sell These Items To Many
A historic law means you should expect to get IDed while purchasing some popular items at stores and supermarkets across New York.
Stores and supermarkets across New York are now banned from selling certain items to children.
New York State Bans The Sale Of Some Supplements To Children
As of April 1, stores across New York State are banned from selling over-the-counter weight loss and muscle-building supplements to anyone under the age of 18 in the Empire State.
The first-in-the-nation law bill was crafted in New York by Assemblymember Nily Rozic and Senator Shelley Mayer.
Protein powders or drinks are not part of the ban.
Reason For Ban In New York
According to Harvard researchers, over-the-counter diet pills and muscle-building supplements are "inadequately regulated" by the FDA, and the items are "often sold without any scientific evidence of their safety or effectiveness."
Some over-the-counter diet pills and muscle-building supplements have been linked to dangerous ingredients that can cause many serious health issues, including stroke, testicular cancer, liver damage, and death.
Researchers also believe over-the-counter diet pills and muscle-building supplements increase the " risk of eating disorders and illicit anabolic steroid use in youth and young adults."
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill into law in late 2023. It went into effect this month.
State officials believe the new law will protect children in New York by ensuring that they are not exposed to unhealthy weight control behaviors.
