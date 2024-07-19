Historic, Deadly Weather In New York State After Ominous Warning

Rounds of severe storms hit the New York State after an ominous warning.

On Tuesday, after a few tornados already touched down in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency and warned of more severe weather.

State of Emergency Issued For New York

“With possible tornado touchdowns across the state, we are standing ready to assist localities however necessary as severe weather continues to move across the state,” Governor Hochul said in a press release while issuing the State Of Emergency. “New Yorkers should be sure to monitor their local forecasts and prepare for hazardous travel and other impacts from these storms.”

Hochul Was Right

Three tornados touched down on Monday and many more impacted the state on Tuesday. More tornados could be confirmed over the weekend as the National Weather Service continues to survey damage.

Officials say tornados touched down recently in:

Pavillion in Genesee County

Canandaigua in Ontario County

Rome in Oneida County

Virgil in Cortland County

Wells in Hamilton County

Oxbow Lake in Hamilton County

Warrensburg in Warren County

Canastota in, Madison County

Great Sacandaga Lake, Saratoga County

New York State Senator Chuck Schumer said the storms that ripped through parts of Upstate New York created "a scene out of Twister."

New York Sets New Record For Tornados

In the month of July, 16 tornados have touched down across the Empire State, according to reports. That surpasses the record of 13 tornados in July 1992.

This record-breaking number may rise. That's because it's only the 19th day of July and, as mentioned above, damage from this week's storms are still being reviewed.

At Least 1 Death Confirmed

At least one person from New York, about 25 miles from Syracuse, died this week from a severe storm.

