‘Historic’ 147-Year-Old Bell Removed in Hudson Valley

A 2,000 pound 147-year-old bell was removed from its tower in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, the historic bell of Prevost Hall in Greenville was removed by Gould Erectors and Riggers Inc. of Selkirk as part of ongoing building renovation work, according to the Community Partners of Greenville.

Using a crane, Gould removed the bell from its tower so the historic artifact can be preserved from further damage, officials say. Weighing in at close to 2,000 pounds, the 42-inch brass bell was cast in 1874 by Meneely & Kimberly Founders of Troy.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

“The careful removal of this 147-year-old bell was a challenging task due to the high location and tight access with this bell tower. Gould’s staff and their professionalism made the work seem effortless," “Community Partners of Greenville President William Bardel said in a press release. "Removing this bell allows for building renovations to move forward and the bell will become a viewable outdoor feature for the local community.”

Prevost Hall is a former church and registered historic site placed on both the Greene County Historical Register and on the National Historic Register of Historic Places. It serves as a community gathering space and is currently undergoing renovations.

Community Partners of Greenville is a non-profit organization of volunteers committed to the protection, preservation and development of natural and historic resources of the Greenville area. It serves Freehold, Gayhead, Grapeville, Greenville, Greenville Center, Norton Hill, South Westerlo, and Surprise, NY.

Keep Reading:

Signature Drinks From Every State