Highly Contagious Virus Kills 15 Children In New York State
A very contagious virus continues to spread across New York State.
It's now responsible for the death of 15 children across the Empire State.
Flu Continues To Spread In New York
This year's flu season is reported to be one of the worst in New York.
According to the New York State Department of Health, flu activity in New York is "widespread" for the 11th straight week.
This past week there were 38 confirmed flu outbreaks reported in hospitals statewide and 24 outbreaks reported in nursing homes across the Empire State.
The number of flu cases this flu season is around 410,000, marking a 15-year high in doctor visits for flu symptoms.
Flu Symptoms You Should Not Ignore In New York
The CDC says you shouldn't ignore any of these flu-like symptoms.
Flu Has Killed 15 Children Across New York State
Two more children died from the flu this week, the New York State Department of Health reports.
"Fifteen influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported this season," the New York State Department of Health states.
Health Officials Recommend Getting Flu Shot
Health officials still believe the best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated.
Officials add the flu shot is proven to reduce severe symptoms and hospitalizations.
