Highest Ranked Hudson Valley High Schools, Elementary Schools

New reports give a number of schools across the Hudson Valley good grades.
U.S. News & World Report released a ranking system for the best elementary, middle school and high schools in the nation.
Over 102,000 schools were ranked.
"The data on student diversity, teachers, counselors, test scores and district spending can help you find the right school for your child," U.S. News & World Report states.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Below are the highest-ranking Hudson Valley high schools, middle schools and elementary schools:
Best Hudson Valley High Schools
- #13 Bronxville High School
Bronxville, NY
- #14 Edgemont Junior-Senior High School
Scarsdale, NY
- #18 Byram Hills High School
Armonk, NY
- #19 Rye High School
Rye, NY
- #25 Blind Brook High School
Rye Brook, NY
- #29 Hastings High School
Hastings On Hudson, NY
- #34 Cold Spring Harbor High School
Cold Spring Harbor, NY
- #35 Irvington High School
Irvington, NY
- #38 Briarcliff High School
Briarcliff Manor, NY
- #44 Croton-Harmon High School
Croton On Hudson, NY
- #45 Harrison High School
Harrison, NY
- #46 North Salem Middle School/High School
North Salem, NY
- #50 Pleasantville High School
Pleasantville, NY
- #51 Dobbs Ferry High School
Dobbs Ferry, NY
- #56 John Jay High School
Cross River, NY
- #58 Yorktown High School
Yorktown Heights, NY
- #60 Ardsley High School
Ardsley, NY
Best Hudson Valley Middle Schools
- #26 Pocantico Hills Central School
Sleepy Hollow, NY
- #27 Scarsdale Middle School
Scarsdale, NY
- #28 Pearls Hawthorne School
Yonkers, NY
- #39 H C Crittenden Middle School
Armonk, NY
- #44 Irvington Middle School
Irvington, NY
- #45 Bronxville Middle School
Bronxville, NY
Best Hudson Valley Elementary Schools
- #13 Westorchard School
Chappaqua, NY
- # 17 Edgewood School
Scarsdale, NY
- #24 Heathcote School
Scarsdale, NY
- #26 Fox Meadow School
Scarsdale, NY
- #29 Quaker Ridge School
Scarsdale, NY
- #40 Pearls Hawthorne School
Yonkers, NY
- #42 Greenacres School
Scarsdale, NY
- #43 Milton School
Rye, NY
- #49 Willow Avenue Elementary School
Cornwall, NY
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses
Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.
Hudson Valley Towns Honored
30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State
5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America
Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list
trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses
Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York
An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.
Look Inside: Aston Martin Designs First Hudson Valley Home
Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has designed an insane home in the Hudson Valley that's now on the market. The home is called one of the "most exciting and sophisticated to be built in the Hudson Valley."
Shocking Photos Show Ida's Devastation in New York, Hudson Valley
Images of the Hudson Valley, mostly under water, after Tropical Depression Ida
Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley
Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses
Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece'
An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:
Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley
Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.
Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley
The most expensive home for sale in all of New York State is found in the Hudson Valley.
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Stacker
compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche
. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com
.
On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley
New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.
Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price