Tense New York Moment Builds As Trump Signals Surprise Meeting

One of President Trump's biggest rivals in New York is giving advice to a Democrat socialist on how to handle Trump.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani wants to speak with President Donald Trump and he's getting advice from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul Giving Mamdani Advice On How To Deal With Trump

Mamdani says relationship with the White House is critical to the New York City's success.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met on Thursday for about 90 minutes.

Their chat focused on Hochul's advice on how to deal with President Trump, "ongoing attacks from Washington Republicans on New York," how best to protect New Yorkers amid escalating federal threats, Mamdani's transition plan with Hochul, and Mamdani's push for universal child care in New York City.

Hochul says Mamdani and Trump should meet. She believes it's very important for the Democrat socialist to have an open relationship with the President.

Hochul adds at his heart, Trump is a New Yorker. That has been the foundation of her conversations with Trump.

Trump spent much of the campaign trading political barbs with Mamdani, even threatening to withhold any extra federal funds allotted to New York if Mamdani won.

Now that Mamdani has won, Trump says he'll work something out to meet with the Democratic socialist before he takes over New York City in January 2026.

