Hudson Valley, New York Eatery Just Named Best In America

A hidden gem in the Hudson Valley was just named one of the best restaurants in America.

It beat out every restaurant in NYC to take the crown.

Lower Hudson Valley Pizzeria Among Best Restaurants In America

Pizzeria La Rosa in New Rochelle has been recognized as one of the best restaurants in America

The Westchester County eatery was highlighted in USA TODAY's 2026 Restaurants of the Year.

USA TODAY selects restaurants "through a nomination process involving hundreds of local food journalists from the USA TODAY Network who live and work in the communities they cover."

Pizzeria La Rosa was the only eatery in the Hudson Valley, or the New York City area, to be named by USA TODAY.

Pizzeria La Rosa was honored because of its:

Nostalgic vibe of this cozy neighborhood spot, where you can indulge in terrific pizza, chicken parm and meatballs — and, on Thursdays, smashburgers.

100-Year-Old Pizza Oven, Found Off A Side Road

The eatery is somewhat hidden, off a side road in New Rochelle.

The pizza is made in a 100-year-old pizza oven. It's the oldest wood-fired oven in Westchester County.

The chef and owner has a "masterful way with food," learning his craft working for years at Brooklyn's Best Pizza.

The pizzeria has been named the best pizzeria in Westchester County. It opened up in 2017. Before opening at 12 Russell Ave, it was vacant for five years and required an 18-month restoration to revive its historic features.

The inside is recognized for its "funky nostalgic vibe," featuring decor inspired by 1970s and '80s New York.

