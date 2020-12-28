Here is the Day to Take Your Tree Down for Good Luck in 2021

With three little boys running around our house, we decided, for now, that a real tree would be a bit too much work for us. The fake tree that we have is nice. It's pre-lit and easy to store and we could keep it up as long as we would like. However, there is a date to keep in mind if you are trying to avoid bad luck in 2021.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the way things have gone in 2020, we are all ready for some good luck and a year with better news than we have been used to reading and hearing about. Who knew that it would be a Christmas tree that could change everything?

According to an article I found on SheKnows.com when it comes to the date that will be the last minute to leave the bad luck behind is...

Dec. 31: Take your tree down on New Year’s Eve before the bells toll at midnight. Otherwise, it’s said you’ll be dragging all your baggage and bad luck from last year into the new year… if you’re superstitious about these things, that is.

When I was a kid, our parents would put up a tree on Christmas Eve and take it down a few days after the new year began. I am not sure if that was because the trees were cheaper the later in December that you bought them or if it was based on traditions our family has had over the years. But I do remember picking the endless amounts of dried pine needles out of my socks and the carpet after we took the tree out of the house. Our house had to be the driest house in Western New York! The tree was almost bare after the holidays had passed!

On behalf of my family to yours, I hope you have a safe and happy 2021 and that the new year brings you great health and fortunes!