Help Wanted: 35 Hudson Valley Companies Are Hiring
A number of big-name companies across the Hudson Valley are in need of help.
C&S Wholesale Grocers
C&S Wholesale Grocers has new positions open in Newburgh and Chester. Positions in Newburgh start at $18.50.
"C&S has provided both stable jobs and support for communities for over 100 years," C&S Wholesale Grocers told Hudson Valley Post. "Our warehouse employees are essential workers who persevered and had a successful year regardless of the pandemic."
Wallkill Valley Federal Savings & Loan
Wallkill Valley Federal Savings & Loan is hiring full-time teller positions at eight branch locations. You can call 845-895-2051 or stop by a branch to pick up your application.
Billy Joes Ribworks
Billy Joes Ribworks is looking to hire cooks and hostesses. Stop by Monday through Friday from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. to fill out an application.
McDonald's
Mcdonald's of Chester, Mcdonald's of Middletown, Mcdonald's of Ellenville, Mcdonald's Modena travel plaza and McDonald's Ramapo travel plaza have multiple positions open.
Hudson Taco
Hudson Taco is looking to hire managers. To apply, please email your resume to info@hudsontaco.com.
Optima Environmental Services
Optima Environmental Services is hiring for Environmental Technicians, Labor, CDL Drivers and Heavy Equipment Operators. Call (845) 561-1512, or email at info@optimaenv.com.
Lis Bar
Lis Bar is looking for an experienced line cook
Willcare Of The Hudson Valley
Willcare Of The Hudson Valley has immediate needs for PCAs, HHAs and CNAs at all locations in Orange and Sullivan counties. Contact staffing coordinator Jennifer Barnes at 845-342-1661 to schedule an interview.
Bull's Head Inn
Bull's Head Inn is hiring servers. Contact info@hudsonvalleybullsheadinn.com.
Hudson Highlands Nature Museum
Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in Cornwall is hiring assistant camp counselors. For a full list of qualifications and pay scale, visit the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum website.
McGillicuddy's New Paltz
McGillicuddy's New Paltz is hiring servers and line cooks. Stop in for an application.
Legoland
The new LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen has around 30 jobs listed from hotel workers to entertainers. Wardrobe associates, performers, technicians lifeguards, hotel receptionists, landscapers, EMTs, park rangers and more positions also need to be filled.
County Fare
County Fare is looking for experienced cooks and servers.
Mill House Brewing Company
Mill House is looking for experienced full-time and part-time bartenders and servers. Email your resume to Dsavoca@millhousebrewing.com.
The Dutchess Biercafe
The Dutchess Biercafe is hiring multiple positions including server, food runner and food expeditor. Check their Facebook to apply.
