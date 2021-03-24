Help Wanted: 35 Hudson Valley Companies Are Hiring

A number of big-name companies across the Hudson Valley are in need of help.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

C&S Wholesale Grocers

C&S Wholesale Grocers has new positions open in Newburgh and Chester. Positions in Newburgh start at $18.50.

"C&S has provided both stable jobs and support for communities for over 100 years," C&S Wholesale Grocers told Hudson Valley Post. "Our warehouse employees are essential workers who persevered and had a successful year regardless of the pandemic."

Wallkill Valley Federal Savings & Loan

Wallkill Valley Federal Savings & Loan is hiring full-time teller positions at eight branch locations. You can call 845-895-2051 or stop by a branch to pick up your application.

Billy Joes Ribworks

Billy Joes Ribworks is looking to hire cooks and hostesses. Stop by Monday through Friday from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. to fill out an application.

McDonald's

Mcdonald's of Chester, Mcdonald's of Middletown, Mcdonald's of Ellenville, Mcdonald's Modena travel plaza and McDonald's Ramapo travel plaza have multiple positions open.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Hudson Taco

Hudson Taco is looking to hire managers. To apply, please email your resume to info@hudsontaco.com.

Optima Environmental Services

Optima Environmental Services is hiring for Environmental Technicians, Labor, CDL Drivers and Heavy Equipment Operators. Call (845) 561-1512, or email at info@optimaenv.com.

Lis Bar

Lis Bar is looking for an experienced line cook

Willcare Of The Hudson Valley

Willcare Of The Hudson Valley has immediate needs for PCAs, HHAs and CNAs at all locations in Orange and Sullivan counties. Contact staffing coordinator Jennifer Barnes at 845-342-1661 to schedule an interview.

Bull's Head Inn

Bull's Head Inn is hiring servers. Contact info@hudsonvalleybullsheadinn.com.

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in Cornwall is hiring assistant camp counselors. For a full list of qualifications and pay scale, visit the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum website.

McGillicuddy's New Paltz

McGillicuddy's New Paltz is hiring servers and line cooks. Stop in for an application.

Legoland

The new LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen has around 30 jobs listed from hotel workers to entertainers. Wardrobe associates, performers, technicians lifeguards, hotel receptionists, landscapers, EMTs, park rangers and more positions also need to be filled.

County Fare

County Fare is looking for experienced cooks and servers.

Mill House Brewing Company

Mill House is looking for experienced full-time and part-time bartenders and servers. Email your resume to Dsavoca@millhousebrewing.com.

The Dutchess Biercafe

The Dutchess Biercafe is hiring multiple positions including server, food runner and food expeditor. Check their Facebook to apply.

CLICK HERE for more information about five chocolate-related jobs hiring in the Hudson Valley.

CLICK HERE for four brewery and beer jobs available.

Six Hudson Valley wineries are also hiring. CLICK HERE for more information.

Keep Reading:

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [