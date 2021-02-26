10 Brewery and Beer Jobs Available in the Hudson Valley

If beer is your passion, why not make it your career?

Now is a tricky time for many people when it comes to employment. They could have lost a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe, they're looking to switch but are unsure of the job market. If you're a beer lover, it appears jobs are looking good in the Hudson Valley because multiple breweries and beer stores are hiring in the Hudson Valley. Check out the full list below:

Millhouse Brewing Company

Mill House Brewing Company is hiring for three different positions. They're looking to hire a Line Cook who will be responsible for producing consistent and quality food products. The salary is 414 to $18 an hour and is full-time. Apply to the Line Cook position here. Mill House is also hiring an Assistant Floor Manager that is responsible for helping the GM and the AGM with daily duties. It's a full-time position and the salary is $18 to $25 an hour. Apply to the Assistant Floor Manager position here. Last, Mill House Brewing Company is hiring a Brewery Worker who will be a general laborer in their wholesale facility. It is full-time and the salary is $12.50 an hour. Apply to the Brewery Worker position here.

Sloop Brewing Company

Sloop is hiring a full-time Administrative Support Specialist in Ulster County. The salary is $17 to $20 an hour. Ideally, they would like to hire someone with office experience and craft beer knowledge. Apply here.

Equilibrium Brewery

Equilibrium currently has two job openings listed. They are hiring a Packaging Operator and Brewery Taproom Manager, both are based in Middletown. The Packaging Operator will assist in their constantly growing brewery operations. The Brewery Taproom Manager will oversee the onsite experience of the taproom and Bonfire food program. Both positions are full time offering benefits. Apply to the Packaging Operator position here and apply to the Brewery Taproom Manager position here.

Sheehan Family Companies

A family-run beer distributor, Sheehan Family Companies, is hiring a Craft Beer Sales Rep in Catskill New York. This role will ensure the successful sale and distribution of all craft products in their portfolio. The exact salary isn't listed but the posting states there are competitive wages, full medical and dental insurance, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and a 401K plan. Apply here.

Beer World

Beer World is hiring in three different locations. In Chester, they are hiring two Construction Laborers. For this role, they are looking for experience with concrete, polishing, and griding. Apply to the Construction Laborer position here. Beer World is also hiring a Retail Store Manager in Wappingers Falls. For this position, you will manage the entire store and the employees. Customer service and retail management experience are preferred. Apply to the Retail Store Manager position here. Finally, Beer World is hiring a Retail Sales Associate in Monroe. They're looking for someone who can help customers with anything they need, as well as cleaning and stocking the store. Apply to the Retail Sales Associate position here.