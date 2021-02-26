HV Restaurant Offers Mind Blowing Gluten Free Twinkies

Forget Hostess. A local restaurant has a healthier and way option.

I've got quite the sweet tooth. When I am out at a local deli or bakery I can never pass up on a good cookie, doughnut or cupcake. I have a sugary weakness and baked goods are my Kryptonite. I'm trying to lose a few pounds before the summer so lately I have been able to suppress the urges and avoid the them but every once in a while you come across something that you can't pass up.

Move over Twinkie the Kid. There's a new yellow sponge creme filled pastry in town. Well, it's not exactly new but it is made right here in the Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Valley is filled with so many great savory foods that it's important to highlight some of sweetness as well.

During my recent trip to the Beacon Bread Company I noticed that they offered gluten free Twinkies. Forgive me as I don't think they are really called Twinkies. I think only hostess calls them that. They had small oval spongey Bundt cakes with vanilla creme in them for sale.

I don't need to eat from a gluten free menu but I do feel better when I do.

Gluten free and vegan pastry options have become quite popular in recent years at Hudson Valley restaurants. Those kinds of foods have a reputation of being bland but this proved to be very delicious. The gluten free Twinkie takes the cake in a matter of speaking.

