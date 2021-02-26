4 Places To Visit This Weekend in the Hudson Valley

It seems that we have had cabin fever especially with the most recent snowstorms. The past couple of days have been beautiful with the warmer temps and plenty of sunshine. This weekend looks like it’ll be the warmest we have had in a while. I know that when the weather gets warmer, I instantly what to be outside more and check out whatever is going on during that weekend.

Cheers to the last weekend in February. Check out some fun things that you can get into here in the Hudson Valley.

Saturday February 27th

The Kingston Farmers Market will take place on Saturday, February 27, 2021. This event will be at the Senate Garage in Uptown Kingston. Be sure to bring your mask, enjoy the indoor vendors and see all that Kingston has to offer.

Kingston, NY

The Maple Sugar Tours is happening on Saturday 27,2021 from 11am-3pm. These tours will be at the Hudson Highland Nature Museum. Spend the last weekend of February learning about sugar maple trees and techniques.

www.hhnm.org/maple-sugar-tours-2021

Cornwall, NY

Sunday, February 28,201

City Winery Hudson Valley is in Montgomery. They are hosting a Girl Scout Cookie and Wine Pairing event. I can’t imagine anything better than this (mmm). From 1pm-3pm, you can expect to taste homemade wine along with learning how to pair your favorite Girl Scout cookie with this beverage.

citywinery.com/newyork/girl-scout-cookie-wine-pairing-2-28-21-city-winery-hudson-valley.html

Montgomery, NY

If you have ever loved your pet so much that you wanted to paint their portrait, here’s your choice. Foundry 42 is hosting a workshop which brings out your inner artist. Supplies are given on site and there is no requirement needed, all levels are welcomed.

f42home.com/

Port Jervis, NY

What are your plans for this weekend? Share with us below.