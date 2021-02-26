‘Dying Mall’ in Hudson Valley Will Become ‘Ultimate Destination’

Plans were announced to "transform" a "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into a "ultimate destination."

This week, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.

“The proposed plans for Resorts World Hudson Valley delivers on the commitment Genting made to Orange County. It is an investment in jobs, in growth and in the future of Orange County, and it will have an immediate—and positive—impact at a time when we need it the most," Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said.

The $32 million project would turn the 90,000-square feet space into a gaming and entertainment destination with approximately 1,300 VGMs and Resorts World’s signature lounge, Bar 360.

"Our goal is to help transform Newburgh Mall into the ultimate shop, dine, and play destination in Hudson Valley, and we look forward to working with all of our partners to turn that vision into a reality," Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Relations at Genting Americas Meghan Taylor said.

Resorts World Hudson Valley hopes to create approximately 215 new full-time jobs, the large majority of which would be union employees and an additional 200 construction jobs. The average annual wage for full-time employees would be $72,000 per year. The proposed facility would be leased from the mall property owner and Resorts World Hudson Valley would contribute $3 million annually through a Host Community Benefit Agreement and an estimated $65 million annually to support public schools through statutory payments to the New York Lottery Education Fund.

“We are elated at the opportunity to help revitalize the Newburgh Mall, create good-paying union jobs for local residents, and generate significant revenue for New York State’s public schools,” President of Genting Americas East Bob DeSalvio said. “This potential investment and our vision for what we seek to develop and build with Resorts World Hudson Valley underscores our unwavering commitment to the communities in this region and our strong belief that the best days are ahead of us.”

Senator James Skoufis (D-39th Senate District) told Hudson Valley Post he played a key role in helping the project come to Newburgh.

"The project will revitalize a dying mall and employ hundreds of permanent, good-paying jobs with an emphasis on hiring from the City of Newburgh. Furthermore, annual local benefits will be provided to the Town of Newburgh and surrounding communities - in addition to legally required casino taxes and increased property tax payments from the mall," Skofuis stated. "The Newburgh Mall, a dying property with its best days far behind it, will see a major renovation, receive an enormous infusion of investment, and lay the groundwork for attracting high-quality amenities in the remaining spaces of the mall."

Originally, the project was supposed to site at the old Nepera location in the Woodbury and Harriman area. After a comprehensive environmental review, the Nepera site proved to be far more contaminated than previous evaluations suggested. Due to the extensive remediation that's necessary, the property will not be buildable for the better part of a decade, officials say.

Resorts World Hudson Valley is seeking to renovate the former Bon Ton department store at the Newburgh Mall.

“We look forward to working with Resorts World through the process to create a new destination in Newburgh that benefits residents and small businesses alike,” Town of Newburgh Supervisor Gil Piaquadio said.

