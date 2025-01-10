Help: Upstate New York Man Goes Missing Around Thanksgiving

New York State Police need your help finding a man who hasn't been seen since Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, New York State Police asked the public for help in finding a man who was last seen around Thanksgiving.

Man Goes Missing From Binghamton, New York Area Around Thanksgiving

Police say 68-year-old Edward L. Crampton was reported missing on January 3, 2025. However, he was last seen by his family around Thanksgiving.

It's unclear why it took so long for Crampton to be reported missing, but police say Crampton doesn't currently have a working cellphone.

Crampton is described as being about 5’7” with green eyes and gray hair.

Officials say despite not driving he's known to stay in his vehicle on Old Route 17 near ARS Auto in Windsor.

The vehicle is still parked on Old Route 17, police say.

How You Can Help New York State Police

"Troopers have checked the area, with local shelters and local hospitals but have not been able to locate Crampton," New York State Police stated in a press release. "If you have seen Crampton or know of his whereabouts, contact New York State Police at (607)561-7400. Case NY2500007115."

