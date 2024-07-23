Help Needed: Upstate New York Camper Is Missing, But ‘Do Not Approach’

An elderly man disappeared while camping in Upstate New York. Help is needed to find him, but officials say "do not approach" him.

The New York State DEC needs help finding a man who went missing while camping in Upstate New York.

Upstate New York Man Goes Missing In Warren County, New York

The DEC is asking for help in in finding 77-year-old male Michael J. Zirpoli who went missing in Warren County, New York.

Officials say the 77-year-old was last seen in the town of Johnsburg on July 16 at 3 p.m.

The DEC asked for help in finding on July 20, but reported they've been searching for him since Wednesday, July 17.

'Do Not Approach' Missing Camper From town of Johnsburg, New York

The DEC says if you spot Zirpoli "do not approach" him. Instead, call the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

"Anyone that may have information on the missing subject or suspected sighting, please do not approach but immediately call: 1-(833) NYS-RANGERS 1-(833) 697-7264 press 2 to speak with a dispatcher directly," the New York State DEC stated on social media.

