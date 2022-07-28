Help Needed: Missing Hudson Valley Woman Last Seen Near New York Mall

Police are continuing to ask for the public's help in finding a woman who went missing from the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, the City of Port Jervis Police Department sent out a press release as the City of Port Jervis Police Department continues to search for 21-year-old Brittany Hendershot of Orange County.

Have You Seen Brittany Hendershot Of Orange County?

PJPD PJPD loading...

Hendershot who's a few weeks from turning 22 was reported as a missing person to police by her mother on July 5.

"Missing Person's ALERT! If you have any information or think you may have seen Brittany Hendershot, contact the City of Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101," the Port Jervis Police Department stated on Facebook.

Port Jervis, New York Police Search For Missing Orange County, New York Woman

She's described as being a 5'4" 125-pound white woman with a heart tattoo on her left wrist and a butterfly tattoo on her right ankle.

PJPD PJPD loading...

"Missing Person Alert: We need your help finding Brittany. Please call the Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101 or send us a message if you have seen Brittany or have information that will help us locate her," the Port Jervis Police Department wrote in an updated post about Hendershot on Wednesday, July 27.

Woman Last Seen In Middletown, New York Near Galleria Mall

Hendershot was last seen by her mother in Middletown, New York on June 23. Hendershot last spoke with her mom on the phone on June 24, police say.

She was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt, black yoga pants and tan sneakers with pink lines on the side.

Google Google loading...

"Brittany was last known to (frequent) the Route 211 business corridor in the Town of Wallkill and a wooded area adjacent to the Galleria Mall. If you have seen Brittany or have any information that can assist in locating her, please contact the Port Jervis City Police Department. We appreciate any assistance you can provide to help us locate Brittany," the Port Jervis Police Department wrote in a press release.

