Help Needed: Florida Man Vanishes In Upstate New York

New York State Police are pleading for help as they search for a man from Florida who vanished in the Empire State.

New York State Police has issued a missing person alert for 52-year-old Timothy J. Hilbert.

Florida Man Last Seen In New York

Hilbert was last seen on Friday around 10 a.m. at 2890 Conifer Drive in Canandaigua, New York, police report.

He was last seen wearing dark pants, brown boots, a green sweatshirt with a leprechaun on the front, a black winter coat with a brown fur-lined hood and a gray knit hat.

Lives In Orlando, Florida. Last Seen In Canandaigua, New York. May Have Traveled To Avon Or Livonia

Police confirm Hilbert is from Orlando, Florida. He was last seen in Canandaigua "on foot" walking in an unknown direction.

Police didn't say why Hilbert traveled from Florida to New York State.

Police say it's possible he was heading to Avon or Livonia, New York.

Hilbert is described as being 5"7" and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Hilbert is asked to contact the New York State Police at 585-398-4100.

