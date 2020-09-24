Help Needed: Cops Think This Man Fatally Shot Hudson Valley Teen

Police still need help after a local teen was fatally shot in the head in front of many businesses and people.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday around 6:15 p.m., City of Poughkeepsie 911 received calls reporting a person shot at the intersection of Main Street and Clinton Street.

Responding officers found a 15-year-old boy from the City of Poughkeepsie shot in the head, officials say. He was transported to Vassar Brothers Hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m., police say.

On Wednesday, police identified the teen as Jalani Jones, a Poughkeepsie High School student. Police also provided a photo, seen above, of the potential suspect.

Police are hoping to identify the person in the photo. Anyone who may know the identity of this person should contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

Police believe a person with a surgical mask, dark jacket, green pants and black shoes walked up to Jones in broad daylight and fatally shot him in the head.

According to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, there were people in the area of the murder when it occurred. City of Poughkeepsie police is asking anyone who witnessed this murder or who knows about this murder to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.