Help Needed After Elderly Man Beaten on Rail Trail

Police are asking for your help after an elderly man was assaulted on the Rail Trail.

The Village of Walden Police is investigating an assault of an 82-year-old man that occurred Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m. on the Rail Trail. The man was beaten between Lake Osiris Road and the Walden entrance to the Rail Trail, officials say.

The suspect is described to be a white man in his 30s wearing dark-colored pants or shorts who was riding a bike, officials say.

The victim told police multiple people witnessed the incident and they told him they would call the police. However, as of Tuesday evening, no one has provided any further information, according to the Village of Walden Police.

If anyone witnessed this incident please call Officer Reynolds at the Village of Walden Police at 845-778-5595 or email Officer Reynolds at RReynolds@Waldenpd.com.