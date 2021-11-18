Help: Man Dangerously Walks Across Bridge in Hudson Valley, New York

Police hope someone can identify the man they spotted dangerously walking across a bridge in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, New York State Police asked for help identifying a man spotted in photos, seen below, walking across the Rip Van Winkle Bridge.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning.

Google

The Rip Van Winkle Bridge is a bridge that spans the Hudson River between Hudson and Catskill.

Google

New York State Police and Village of Catskill Police are investigating an incident Wednesday morning on the Rip Van Winkle Bridge, police said in a press release.

NYSP

Police are attempting to identify the subject in the photo, who was walking on the Rip Van Winkle Bridge at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

NYSP

More information wasn't released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Catskill at 518-622-8600.

