Heartbreaking Reason Why There’s an Empty Table For One at the Galleria

An empty dinner table with one chair is set up in the Poughkeepsie Galleria and there's a very important and tragic reason why.

If you have taken a stroll through the Poughkeepsie Galleria lately you might noticed that there's a nicely set dinner table in the middle of concourse. No, it doesn't belong to a new pop-up restaurant in the mall. The real reason is far more important.

As Veteran's Day approaches it's important to give thanks and honor those who have served but we also must never forget those who have made the ultimate sacrifice or have gone missing in action.

The table is there as part of project for fallen soldiers sponsored by The Hudson Valley Veterans Alliance. It's called 'The Missing Man Table' and each component signifies something different. The table is set for a missing soldier in hopes that they will soon return.

The round table represents the worry for them is endless

The empty chairs signifies that the person is unknown and is not in a particular branch of the military.

The red ribbon represents the determination to find missing soldiers.

The glass represents that the missing soldier cannot make or share a toast.

The slice of lemon signifies the bitterness of the soldier's fate.

The white tablecloth represents purity.

The candle represents hope.

The black napkin represents the emptiness that the missing have left in the hearts of their loved ones.

The red rose represents keeping the faith in finding the missing soldiers.

The salt represents the tears of the missing soldier's family.

If you would like to help or donate to The Hudson Valley Veterans Alliance you can do so HERE.