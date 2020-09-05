Chow Hauling Food Drive For Hudson Valley Vets

Whenever we can help our Hudson Valley neighbors in need we do our best to get the word out there.

A local Hudson Valley Veterans organization is hosting a food drive this week to help get food on the table of Vets in need in Dutchess County.

The Chow Hauling 2020 food drive is being held this Thursday, September 3rd, at the Adams Fairacre Farms location in Wappingers Falls off of Old Post Road. From 3 PM to 7 PM the folks from Hudson Valley Veterans Alliance will be out front collecting non-perishable food items.

These items will go to support Dutchess County Veterans in need.

The Hudson Valley Veterans Alliance will be on hand with MHA of Dutchess County and Vet2Vet filling up a unique vehicle with the donated food items.

Lucy, their Deuce and half truck, will be out in front of Adams as the HVVA tries to fill it up with non-perishable food items.

While 2020 has been a hard year for all of us because of the Coronavirus, Veterans are finding it hard to put food on their tables. Anthony from HVAA tells us that any of our Vets are now without jobs because of the pandemic. Since they've lost a source of income the money for food is used elsewhere.

It's the perfect time for a food drive as Friday is actually National Food Drive Day

Don't miss the chance to help our local Veterans Thursday, September 3rd at the Chow Hauling Food Drive. Stop by any time between 3 PM and 7 PM at Adams Fairacre Farms in Wappingers Falls.