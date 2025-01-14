“Heart-Wrenching” Murder In Upstate New York, 1 Arrested

A "heart-wrenching" murder in the Hudson Valley has finally led to an arrest.

Anthony Cuozzo, 20, was killed on October 5, 2024, around Rawls Road, in the Town of Pleasant Valley.

20-Year-Old From Pleasant Valley Murdered

Google Google loading...

Cuozzo was "intentionally" shot multiple times by 53-year-old Thomas Case.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

“The tragic death of Anthony Cuozzo is heart-wrenching. While we mourn the loss of a young life, we were committed to ensuring that a full and impartial investigation was conducted," District Attorney Anthony Parisi stated. "The Defendant is also charged with possessing the semi-automatic pistol with the intent to use it unlawfully against Anthony Cuozzo."

Arlington High School Graduate

McHoul Funeral Home McHoul Funeral Home loading...

Cuzzo graduated from Arlington High School

"Anthony was an amazing kid who lit up the room and brought joy to all who knew him. He was incredibly funny, making people laugh all the time," his obituary states.

Man Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of 20-Year-Old In Dutchess County

Case was charged and arraigned in Dutchess County Court murder in the second degree, a class A-1 felony, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, both Class C violent felonies.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Case was remanded to jail in Dutchess County without bail.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

New York State Police Provides More Details

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

At the time of the fatal shooting, New York State Police announced more information.

According to New York State Police, during a dispute, Cuozzo stabbed a 53-year-old male in the chest. The stabbed victim then shot Cuozzo.

U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives

U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives These fugitives are wanted by the U.S. Secret Service, and some have rewards of up to $10,000,000. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2025

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 1/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Keep Reading: