“Heart-Wrenching” Murder In Upstate New York, 1 Arrested
A "heart-wrenching" murder in the Hudson Valley has finally led to an arrest.
Anthony Cuozzo, 20, was killed on October 5, 2024, around Rawls Road, in the Town of Pleasant Valley.
20-Year-Old From Pleasant Valley Murdered
Cuozzo was "intentionally" shot multiple times by 53-year-old Thomas Case.
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
“The tragic death of Anthony Cuozzo is heart-wrenching. While we mourn the loss of a young life, we were committed to ensuring that a full and impartial investigation was conducted," District Attorney Anthony Parisi stated. "The Defendant is also charged with possessing the semi-automatic pistol with the intent to use it unlawfully against Anthony Cuozzo."
Arlington High School Graduate
Cuzzo graduated from Arlington High School
"Anthony was an amazing kid who lit up the room and brought joy to all who knew him. He was incredibly funny, making people laugh all the time," his obituary states.
Man Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of 20-Year-Old In Dutchess County
Case was charged and arraigned in Dutchess County Court murder in the second degree, a class A-1 felony, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, both Class C violent felonies.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Case was remanded to jail in Dutchess County without bail.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
New York State Police Provides More Details
At the time of the fatal shooting, New York State Police announced more information.
According to New York State Police, during a dispute, Cuozzo stabbed a 53-year-old male in the chest. The stabbed victim then shot Cuozzo.
U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives
U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2025
16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2025
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Keep Reading: