HBO Hopes to Cast Hudson Valley Residents For New Show

HBO wants to cast Hudson Valley residents for a new series that will film in the area.

Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for Hudson Valley residents to work as extras in the upcoming HBO limited series The White House Plumbers.

Applicants must be ok working around smoke and have natural-colored hair, according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission. Anyone interested in applying can apply by CLICKING HERE.

Filming is expected to begin in May with filming planned for Newburgh, Kingston, Poughkeepsie and other undisclosed parts of the Hudson Valley.

The White House Plumbers is set in the early 1970s, the series will tell the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect, according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

The series from the producers of Veep and Succession and will star Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

Grant Wilfley Casting is also looking for Hudson Valley locals with 1960s or early 1970s period cars who are interested in working as extras in the series.

If interested, email a current photo of yourself and your vehicle. Make sure you include your name and contact information as well as the year, color, make & model of your vehicle in the body of the email. Emails should be sent to locations@gwcnyc.com. Write Hudson Valley Period Car in the subject line.

