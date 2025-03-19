Hard To Kill “Superweed” Found In New York State For First Time

One of the "most destructive weeds" to New York State is evolving, making it 12 times harder to kill.

Cornell University researchers learned one of the "most destructive weeds" is "resistant to one of the most common herbicides."

Superweed In New York Is Resistant to Common Herbicide

Canva Canva loading...

Waterhemp can grow up to an inch a day, produce millions of seeds, and bloom at any point during the growing season.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

A new study of samples in Seneca County determined this superweed is "five to 12 times more resistant to glyphosate than controls."

Glyphosate is used to control weeds by around 80 percent of soybean farmers, officials say.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"The research confirms glyphosate-resistant waterhemp for the first time in New York state, with potentially significant consequences for growers," Cornell adds.

Canva Canva loading...

First Found In New York State In 2014, Quickly Spread To 23 Counties

"Waterhemp was discovered in New York State in 2014 and has spread quickly to 23 counties," Cornell told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

It's been called a "superweed" because of it's ability to quickly grow and evolve resistance.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

New York State Farmers Must Integrate Multiple Methods

Canva Canva loading...

The study's first author, Vipan Kumar, says this research shows farmers must "integrate multiple, different methods of weed control."

"Giant Horror Plant" Returns To New York State

"Giant Horror Plant" Returns To New York State A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.

The 10 Most Dangerous Plants For Dogs