Food Network’s Guy Fieri Dines at Lower Hudson Valley Restaurant

The Mayor of Flavortown himself made a special appearance in the Hudson Valley over the weekend to film a new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Guy Fieri Visits Port Chester, New York Salvadoran Restaurant

Restauranteur, chef, and TV host Guy Fieri brought his film crew, flaming hair, and eye-popping shirts to the Village of Port Chester last Friday afternoon to film an upcoming episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

The restaurant being featured this time around is none other than Rinconcito Salvadoreño! The Salvadoran Restaurant is a family-owned business that provides customers with a piece of El Salvador in each dish.

Rinconcito Salvadoreño has been serving the community for about 30 years! Having opened in 1993, the Portchester location took a similar formula from their Queens location, which set up the foundation for a successful business. In 2001, the Rinconcito Salvadoreño relocated to 20 Broad St. Port Chester, NY. The business was forced to relocate due to the redevelopment that took place on South Main Street. Rinconcito Salvadoreño welcomes everyone with open arms because they are excited to share their culture through their food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinconcito Salvadoreño (@rinconsalvadoreno)

Surprisingly, this is only Guy Fieri's second visit to the Hudson Valley for Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. His first visit was to the Eveready Diner in Hyde Park. The episodes description stated:

The band of cousins who run this diner are always ready with more than 40 different types of homemade cakes, pies and bread. Guy was a fan of the focaccia bread topped with feta, onions, olives and tomatoes, but the short ribs for dinner and the brownie Sunday for dessert were Guy's favorites. Special Dishes: 3-Cheese Macaroni and Cheese, Shepherd's Pie in a Half-Roasted Squash, Lobster Quesadillas

Below is the trailer to one of the latest episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives where Guy Fieri chows down on some pasta in Baltimore.

