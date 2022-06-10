Gun Scare Causes ‘Lockout’ At Dutchess County School

Reports of weapons on campus led to a very scary situation in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday around 11 a.m. Dutchess BOCES officials were told about a report that indicated there were weapons on the Salt Point campus. Law enforcement was notified immediately and emergency responders rushed to the school.

Dutchess BOCES Salt Point Campus Placed on Lockout

Out of an abundance of caution, the Dutchess BOCES Salt Point campus was placed on "lockout," officials say. The lockout lasted for several hours.

"At around 11 a.m. this morning (Thursday, June 9) the Dutchess BOCES Salt Point campus was placed on lockout to ensure the safety of students and staff after staff received a report there were weapons on campus," Dutchess BOCES stated in a letter to the community.

Airsoft Gun Found in Student's Backpack in Dutchess County, New York

Hyde Park police officers quickly found a student who was found to be in possession of an airsoft gun, police say. The airsoft gun was found in the student's backpack. The student was isolated without incident, officials say.

"We are thankful that our procedures kept everyone safe. We will continue to carefully review all aspects of this incident as we move forward," BOCES District Superintendent Jason Schetelick said. "We understand that some students may need some additional support at this time and we will have counselors available to help. We can’t thank our students and staff enough for their patience and cooperation.”

More information about the student wasn't released as police continue to investigate.

“I think the school handled the situation well,” Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson said. “It was the best possible outcome.”

Dutchess BOCES' Alternative High School’s Graduation Postponed

As a result of the gun scare, Dutchess BOCES' Alternative High School graduation has been postponed. The graduation was scheduled for today, Friday, June 10. It will be rescheduled for a later date.

