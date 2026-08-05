Trader Joe’s Expands Again Across New York State
Trader Joe's continues its rapid expansion across New York State, including the Hudson Valley.
When it comes to grocery stores, Hudson Valley residents always tell me they want a Trader Joe's in their hometown. Residents in two hometowns are in luck
Trader Joe's Coming To Yonkers, Syracuse
Two highly-anticipated Empire State locations is part of a huge expansion strategy. Trader Joe's is opening up new stores in Yonkers and Syracuse.
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The Syracuse store will be located at 3515 West Genesee Street, at the Fairmount Fair shopping plaza. It will position itself right in a major local grocery hub next to Target and Wegmans.
It marks the second overall Trader Joe's location in Onondaga County.
Lower Hudson Valley Gets Another Trader Joe's
In the Lower Hudson Valley, Trader Joe's is going to open up at 2482 Central Park Avenue in Yonkers.
Once open, it will become the fifth Trader Joe's location in Westchester County. The goal is to help alleviate the intense weekend crowds at the nearby Hartsdale and Scarsdale stores.
The store will be right down the road from the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and a nearby Lidl grocery store.
Opening Dates?
Unfortunately, opening dates have yet to be announced. But company officials expect both to open in late 2026 or early 2027.
These new stores part of a rollout targeting 25 new Trader Joe's nationwide
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