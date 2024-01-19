Record Number Of New York State Residents May Get Cancer In 2024

The American Cancer Society made a grim prediction for the upcoming year.

The American Cancer Society released its 2024 projections and yearly stats.

American Cancer Society Releases 2024 Predictions

First the good news from the report.

The CDC reports since 1991 there has been a 33 percent drop in cancer deaths across the United States.

"Over the last 30 years, the risk of dying from cancer has steadily declined, sparing some 4 million lives in the United States. This downward trend can partially be explained by big wins in smoking cessation, early cancer detection, and treatment advancements," the American Cancer Society states in its release.

The bad news, certain cancers are on the rise, and new cases of cancer are expected to break a record.

First Year the US Expects More than 2 Million New Cases of Cancer

The American Cancer Society predicts an increase in many common cancers.

For the first time ever, experts predict over two million people will be diagnosed with cancer this year.

"In the coming year, we’re expecting to hit a bleak milestone—the first time new cases of cancer in the US are expected to cross the 2-million mark. That’s almost 5,500 cancer diagnoses a day," the American Cancer Society added.

Officials say the projection is based on the aging and growth of the population and a rise in diagnoses of six of the 10 most common cancers.

Breast

Prostate

Endometrial

Pancreatic

Kidney

Melanoma

The other four top 10 cancers are lung, colon and rectum, bladder, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Most Common Cancers For Men And Women

Cancer Patients Getting Younger

The American Cancer Society also notes that "cancer patients are getting younger."

People under the age of 50 were the only age group (compared to 50 to 64 and 65 and older) to show an increase in cancer incidence from 1995 to 2020.

Colon Cancer Leading Cause Of Death For Young People

Colon cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths among people under 50.

