Massive Storm System Targeting New York, Officials On Alert

Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to prepare for a powerful storm system expected to affect most of the state.

Governor Hochul Warns New Yorkers To Brace For Heavy Rain, Flooding, and 50 MPH Winds

Heavy rain, strong winds, and possible flooding are possible for multiple regions.

“As this storm makes its way to New York, I urge everyone to prepare for the forecasted high-speed wind gusts, heavy rainfall, flooding and possible power outages,” Hochul said. “New Yorkers should text 333111 to check your local forecast, and stay vigilant as the storm passes.”

1-2 Inches of Rainfall Expected Across the State With Locally Higher Amounts Possible

According to the Governor’s office, 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected across much of New York, with up to 2.5 inches possible in some areas. The Mid-Hudson, New York City, Long Island, Southern Tier, and Western New York regions are expected to see the heaviest rainfall.

From Niagara Falls to the Hudson Valley, this system is expected to bring a messy mix of rain and wind across New York. While the storm isn’t expected to be historic, officials warn that localized flooding and travel delays are likely, especially Thursday into Friday morning.

Poor Drainage and Coastal Flooding Possible Across Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions

Flooding could impact low-lying and poor-drainage areas, and coastal flooding is possible along the Hudson Valley and downstate shorelines.

The Governor is also reminding residents to enable government emergency alerts on their phones and sign up for text alerts by messaging their county or borough name to 333111.

Wind Gusts Up to 50 Miles Per Hour Across New York City and Long Island Could Impact Travel and Cause Power Outages

Adding to the trouble, wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour could strike New York City and Long Island Thursday into Thursday night. Those strong winds may knock down trees, damage power lines, and cause outages, especially in coastal and urban areas.

Motorists are urged to check 511NY.org for real-time traffic updates before heading out.

