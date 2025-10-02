New York Families Plunge Into Chaos As Shutdown Fallout Explodes

From lost paychecks to delayed benefits, the fallout could be devastating for New Yorkers.

The government shutdown enters day two and Gov. Kathy Hochul says it's going to cause chaos for New Yorkers.

Hochul: Government Shutdown To Cause Chaos In New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The shutdown started at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday. The shutdown is likely to last until at least Friday as senators have left Washington, D.C. in observance of the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.

Democrats and Republicans blame each other. House Speaker Mike Johnson took to social media to declare, "Democrats have officially voted to CLOSE the government."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

While Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries (who's from the Hudson Valley) and Chuck Schumer released a joint statement claiming that "After months of making life harder and more expensive, Donald Trump and Republicans have now shut down the federal government because they do not want to protect the healthcare of the American people."

Shutdown To Have Devastating Effects On New Yorker Workers

Mike Groll/ Mike Groll/ loading...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warns that the federal government shutdown will have what she calls devastating effects on families, workers, and small businesses in New York State.

“The GOP shutdown will have devastating effects on workers, small businesses and families throughout our state. Washington Republicans need to do their damn jobs, actually stand up for the people they serve, and come to the table to end this shutdown," Hochul stated.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Large Scale Increase In Law Enforcement Within Subway System Getty Images loading...

Hochul says tens of thousands of federal workers in New York State are being furloughed, while essential federal employees are being forced to work without pay. She adds there will be delays in the processing of federal benefits and farmers won't get emergency aid.

"After bending the knee to Trump’s reckless trade war and devastating Big Ugly Bill, Republicans in Congress are once again abandoning their constituents to enact further pain and chaos at the behest of the Trump Administration," Hochul's office stated.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to Hochul's office, Trump and Congressional Republicans have already hit New York hard. Their plan:

Strip health coverage from 1.5 million New Yorkers

Put 300,000 New Yorkers at risk of losing food assistance through SNAP

Leave hospitals stuck with over $3 billion a year in unpaid care costs

Cut $8 billion annually from New York’s health system

Trigger an $11 billion economic hit to industries like farming and food production by slashing SNAP benefits

Hochul's office adds that the government shutdown causes even more damage to New York. Including:

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

115,000 federal employees in New York face furloughs, while essential staff like TSA workers and air traffic controllers are forced to work without pay.

Applications for Social Security, veterans’ benefits, and other federal aid are delayed or put on hold

Programs like SNAP and WIC could run out of money if the shutdown drags on, cutting off food access for families

Head Start programs across the state face funding threats, leaving thousands of kids without childcare or early education

Hospitals are left waiting for the federal reimbursements they rely on

Families and seniors with housing vouchers or public housing face uncertainty over whether rent will be covered

Farmers are left stranded without emergency aid, all while struggling under damaging trade policies

Keep Reading:

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.