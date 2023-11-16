Google May Soon Delete Your Photos, Email In New York State

Google is just days away from deleting some user's photos and emails. Here's how you can make sure you keep everything you want.

Google will start deleting photos and inactive Gmail accounts on Dec. 1

Google To Delete Inactive Accounts

Google Announces EUR 1 Billion Investment In Germany, Including Renewable Energies

Google considers an account "inactive" if you haven't signed in within the past two years.

If your Google account is deemed "inactive" by the company may delete all of your data and content.

"Google reserves the right to delete an inactive Google Account and its activity and data if you are inactive across Google for at least two years," Google states in its inactive Google Account Policy. "Google also reserves the right to delete data in a product if you are inactive in that product for at least two years."

Google Photos, Calendar, Docs, Emails May Soon Get Deleted

Gmail

According to Forbes, this means your Google Photos, Google Calendar events, Google Docs, and Google emails (Gmail) may all vanish at the start of next month.

Google announced news about inactive accounts earlier in 2023, but the deadline is now just weeks away.

How To Keep Your Account Active

Google Unveils New Pixel 4 Smart Phone

A Google Account that is in use is considered active, according to Google. Signing into your Google account and performing any of these actions will keep your account active.

Reading or sending an email

Using Google Drive

Watching a YouTube video

Sharing a photo

Downloading an app

Using Google Search

Using Sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service

Hannover Messe Industrial Trade Fair 2023

Google states:

Google Account activity is demonstrated by account and not by device. You can take actions on any surface where you’re signed in to your Google Account, for example, on your phone. If you have more than one Google Account set up on your device, you’ll want to make sure each account is used within a 2-year period

