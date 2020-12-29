Girl Killed in Hudson Valley After ‘Encounter’ With Cops

Top New York officials are now investigating a child's death in the Hudson Valley after her mother blamed the police for the 11-year-old's death.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, the New York Attorney General’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit opened an investigation into the death of Monica Goods, who died on December 22, following an encounter with law enforcement in Ulster County, pursuant to the Attorney General’s authority under Executive Order No. 147, officials say.

"Executive Order No. 147 confers upon the Attorney General exclusive authority to investigate and, if warranted, prosecute cases in which a law enforcement officer causes the death of an unarmed civilian, as well as cases in which the Attorney General has determined that there is a significant question as to whether the civilian was armed and dangerous at the time his or her death was caused," Attorney General’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit said in a press release.

During the pursuit, in the area of mile marker 93.6 in Ulster County on the New York State Thruway, a collision between the 2017 Dodge Journey and the State Police car occurred. The Dodge lost control and overturned.

The driver, Tristan G. Goods, 39, of Queens was transported to Kingston Hospital and later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

An 11-year old passenger, Monica Goods, of Brooklyn, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries, police say. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The mother of the young girl blames the police for her daughter's death. Michelle Surrency told the New York Daily News a trooper sprayed pepper spray into the SUV during a traffic stop and rammed the SUV into a guard rail during the high-speed chase.

Goods, her sister, father and father's girlfriend were traveling to Syracuse to celebrate Christmas. No other injuries were reported. New York State Police haven't commented on Surrency's claims.

"The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available," New York State Police said in a press release.