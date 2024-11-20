Giant Fireball Expected In The Sky Above New York State This Week

Here's why Hudson Valley residents are expected to see a "giant fireball" in the sky.

New Yorkers may have the opportunity to see a rocket in the sky this week.

Rocket Lab USA is scheduled to launch a rocket on Thursday.

Rocket Launched From Virginia Expected To Be Seen In New York State

Rocket Lab in Virginia is scheduled to launch the rocket on Thursday evening. It's a 79-foot-tall electron rocket.

If launched, New Yorkers should be able to see the rocket in the sky on Thursday.

Subject To Change

However, the date is subject to change. It could change due to weather or equipment failures.

The launch from Wallops Island, Virginia was scheduled for Tuesday but pushed back to Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:45 p.m.

Viewing Tips

JerseryStarMan on TikTok offered the following viewing tips.

"This rocket will look like a giant fireball," JerseryStarMan states.

New Yorkers looking up at the sky should look south, toward Virginia.

The Rocket Launch live stream will also broadcast the launch. However, JerseryStarMan notes there's "a massive delay between the live stream and what you're actually seeing."

So he recommends watching the countdown on the livestream but heading outside a few minutes before the launch. This way you can see the launch in the sky and than watch it on the livestream.

Rain In Forecast In New York

It should be noted that rain (much-needed rain) is in the forecast for New York State on Thursday.

Rain is not predicted for Wallops Island, Virginia on Thursday, according to The Weather Channel.

The best advice is to follow the live stream, CLICK HERE, and if the rocket is launched on Thursday, remember to grab your umbrella.

