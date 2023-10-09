New York officials are making it much easier for New York City and Long Island residents to come to the Hudson Valley here's why.

Get Ready For More New York City Residents Than Normal In Hudson Valley

The reason, Metro-North Railroad is bringing back its Leaf Peeper trains.

Metro-North Railroad Brings Back Leaf Peeper Trains From New York City To Hudson Valley

Metropolitan Transportation Auth Metropolitan Transportation Auth loading...

The goal is to give New York City residents more chances to come to up the Hudson Valley to view the fall foliage.

Five Leaf Peeper Trains On Saturdays, Four On Sundays From New York City To Hudson Valley

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

More Leaf Peeper Trains New York City To Hudson Valley

The I Love New York Fall Foliage Report reports "gorgeous peak fall colors" are arriving throughout most of the Adirondacks.

"Peak colors also expected in parts of The Catskills, Chautauqua-Allegheny and Greater Niagara regions," The I Love New York Fall Foliage Report states

More Trains To Poughkeepsie Coming Soon

Metropolitan Transportation Auth Metropolitan Transportation Auth loading...

Along with the extra “Leaf Peeper” trains, MTA officials announced midday and afternoon half-hourly service to Poughkeepsie will be restored beginning on Sunday, Oct. 29, with six trains added on Saturdays and four trains added on Sundays.

Looking for somewhere "cozy" to enjoy the cold weather months?

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.