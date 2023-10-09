Get Ready For More New York City Residents Than Normal In Hudson Valley
New York officials are making it much easier for New York City and Long Island residents to come to the Hudson Valley here's why.
The reason, Metro-North Railroad is bringing back its Leaf Peeper trains.
Metro-North Railroad Brings Back Leaf Peeper Trains From New York City To Hudson Valley
The goal is to give New York City residents more chances to come to up the Hudson Valley to view the fall foliage.
Five Leaf Peeper Trains On Saturdays, Four On Sundays From New York City To Hudson Valley
More Leaf Peeper Trains New York City To Hudson Valley
The I Love New York Fall Foliage Report reports "gorgeous peak fall colors" are arriving throughout most of the Adirondacks.
"Peak colors also expected in parts of The Catskills, Chautauqua-Allegheny and Greater Niagara regions," The I Love New York Fall Foliage Report states
More Trains To Poughkeepsie Coming Soon
Along with the extra “Leaf Peeper” trains, MTA officials announced midday and afternoon half-hourly service to Poughkeepsie will be restored beginning on Sunday, Oct. 29, with six trains added on Saturdays and four trains added on Sundays.
