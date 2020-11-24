Fugitive From Louisiana Arrested In The Hudson Valley

The man was stopped for an alleged vehicle and traffic law infraction in a work zone on the Taconic State Parkway.

On Tuesday, November 17, the New York State Police Traffic Incident Management Detail and SP Cortlandt Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 19-year-old Joshua C. Allen, of Brooklyn, as a fugitive from justice out of Bossier Louisiana.

In more detail, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Troopers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle and traffic law infraction in a work zone on a 2016 Nissan Altima. This took place on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Putnam Valley.

During the investigation, police discovered that Allen had an active felony warrant from Bossier, Louisiana for allegedly stealing $180,000.

Allen was arraigned before the Putnam County Court for this and was remanded to the Putnam County jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond.