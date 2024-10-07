Frosts, Freezes & Snowflakes Expected In New York State

After a beautiful weekend, chilly weather is returning to the Hudson Valley.

Many Hudson Valley residents are concerned about loved ones living in Florida as another major hurricane is ready to make landfall.

Hurricane Milton Gains Strength: Should New York Residents Worry

Milton is expected to be a category 3 Hurricane when it makes landfall on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Many in the hurricane's path are still recovering from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Hurricane Milton isn't expected to bring wet weather to New York, but Hudson Valley residents should prepare for "chilly" weather.

"Chilly" Weather Returns To Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll says o expect "several surges of chilly air" during the first half of October.

"A cool, Canadian air mass will serve as a reminder that it is indeed October and that frosts, freezes, and eventually snowflakes are not far off! Precipitation is forecast to be much below the norm, as high pressure generally dominates and a weak sub-tropical jet stream contributes to a lack of moisture," Noll stated in his newsletter.

Lows across the Hudson Valley this week will be in the 40s an some nights will get as low as 37 degrees, according to Noll.

Noll is originally from Orange County. From June 2013 through January 2016 he worked as a meteorologist for AccuWeather. He's spent about nine years working as a meteorologist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in Auckland, New Zealand.

He just announced a new job with The Washington Post.

See the dates below for when New Yorkers can expect frost and the first snowfall.

