Frantic Search For Missing 3-Year-Old In New York Forest Ends

A 3-year-old vanished into the woods in Upstate New York, sparking a massive search. DEC Rangers, police, and volunteers raced to find the child — here’s how it ended

In this week's DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review, which highlights the recent actions for forest rangers across New York, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced forest rangers joined the search for a missing 3-year-old.

3-Year-Old Goes Missing In Woods In Upstate New York

A 3-year-old went missing on Thursday, June 5, around 2:50 p.m. in a wooded area in the Town of Stamford, Delaware County, New York. Delaware County 911 requested Forest Ranger help with the search for the missing three-year-old.

The young child went missing earlier Thursday afternoon. It's believed the child ran out into a wooded area on its own. More details about how the child went missing haven't been released.

Five Rangers worked with DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement, Roxbury and Stamford Fire Departments, New York State Police, and the Delaware County Sheriff’s office in the frantic search for the three-year-old.

Missing Child Found After Massive Search

The missing child was found at 4:10 p.m. by a volunteer. The child was found about one mile from where the child was last seen.

According to the DEC, the child was evaluated by EMS and determined to be in good health.

