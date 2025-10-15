Four New York Airports Unexpectedly Land On “Best Of” List

A new national study just ranked four New York airports among the best in North America. The list may surprise you.

Four New York airports just landed on a list among the best in North America.

New Study Highlights New York Airports With the Most Satisfied Customers

The 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranked airports based on traveler experience, examining factors such as check-in and security, food, staff, and ease of access and departure.

The study was conducted by J.D. Power after a record number of people passed through TSA checkpoints in North America during the Labor Day weekend.

"Despite persistently crowded terminals, widespread flight delays and rising prices, overall satisfaction with North American airports is improving," J.D. Power states about its rankings.

According to J.D. Power, overall passenger satisfaction scores are up 10 points this year, driven largely by improvements in food, beverage, and retail, and ease of travel through the airport.

4 New York Airports Highlighted

Buffalo Niagara International Airport was the highest-ranked airport in New York.

The Buffalo-area airport ranked third for overall customer satisfaction for "medium airports."

JFK in Queens ranked sixth among “mega” airports, which serve more than 33 million travelers a year.

Among “large” airports, LaGuardia came in 18th with a score of 637, slipping one spot from last year.

J.D. Power officials believe upgrades across the country are paying off and that passengers are generally happier than they’ve been in years.

So while New Yorkers love to complain about air travel, it turns out, according to travelers, we might have it better than we think.

Nearly 30,000 passengers from the U.S. and Canada were surveyed between July 2024 and July 2025.

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

